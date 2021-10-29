COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have the opportunity to raise awareness for Alzheimer's with Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
The event will take place at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater with registration opening at 12 p.m. The opening program will take place at 1 p.m. with the walk happening at 1:15 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to wear purple and personalized t-shirts honoring a loved one.
Local landmarks, including the City Hall Keyhole Statue, MU's Memorial Student Union and the Shelter Insurance Corporate Office and fountains, have been illuminated in purple since Thursday to raise awareness for Alzheimer's. These landmarks will stay illuminated until Saturday.
For more information on Saturday's walk, visit alz.org/comowalk.