COLUMBIA - State and local representatives took place in a walk Tuesday morning through Columbia's diverging diamond, located on Stadium Boulevard.
The diverging diamond is located right off the eastbound Interstate 70 Stadium Boulevard exit, near the Columbia Mall and extends to Cosmo Park. It opened in October 2013, marking the first of its kind in mid-Missouri, in order to increase traffic capacity, cut down on stop light time and reduce traffic accidents, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
With a diverging diamond, traffic moves to the left side of the roadway for the segment between signalized ramp intersections, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. By moving traffic to the left, left-turning vehicles can enter the limited access highway without the need for a left-turn signal phase at the signalized ramp intersections.
Representatives on the walk said they want to shine a light on pedestrian safety, specifically when talking about changes or improvements that need to be made within highway and traffic systems.
Local Motions CEO Lawrence Simonson attended the walk and commented on the issue of safety.
"There's often times this misconception that you know there aren't people that need to cross the interstate, when in reality there's tons of people that need to cross the interstate who aren't in motor vehicles," Simonson said. "And often times because of that thought process, we don't design with the pedestrian in mind, or even with them as a high priority."
The walk was a way to showcase some of the concerns for public safety along the diverging diamond.
"It was a great experience for us to show some of the MoDOT representatives first hand what it is like to walk as a pedestrian along some of the infrastructures we have to offer locally," Simonson said.
On the walk, people brought wheelchairs and impairment goggles to wear and use to portray what it would be like with someone with an impairment to travel along the diamond.
The person who was being wheeled took 20 minutes longer to get to the shelter at Cosmo Park, compared to someone who had the ability to walk on their own.
The walk took place at this location due to its proximity to the Holiday Inn Executive Center, where a three-day Missouri Traffic and Highway Safety Conference is going to take place starting Tuesday. Attendees will discuss Missouri's Show Me Zero initiative, which has a goal of zero traffic deaths on state highways.
Without focusing on each individual pedestrian, traffic safety officials may not be able to reach their ultimate goals.