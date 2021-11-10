COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a Columbia man suspected of fatally shooting another Columbia man.
A no bond warrant for Mark Alan Achterberg's arrest was issued Tuesday after he was charged with first degree murder of his alleged friend Justin Stidham.
According to the sheriff's office, Stidham was able to identify Achterberg as the individual who shot him before he later died of his gunshot wound.
Achterberg was last known to be driving a red Dodge Ram 1500, with a Nebraska license plate 31-926D. Investigators believe Achterberg could have fled to Nebraska or Iowa.
"We're currently trying to determine the whereabouts of the suspect, and we are working with other departments," Boone County Cap. Brian Leer said.
Stidham was in his girlfriend's home on North Kent Drive in northeast Columbia when officers found him on the floor in a pool of blood. His girlfriend wanted to remain anonymous as Acterberg is still on the run.
According to Stidham's girlfriend, Stidham knew Achterberg during the time they were incarcerated together.
She said they often traded vehicles, but when Stidham didn't return Achterberg's truck for almost a week, Achterberg became frustrated.
Deputies interviewed a neighbor who said he said he had spoken with Achterberg on Sunday. The neighbor also claimed Achterberg was upset with Stidham for stealing his truck.
Achterberg allegedly told the neighbor, "I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally."
Stidham's girlfriend said she was unaware of what had happened until she got home.
"Mark came upstairs and he said 'I shot him!' I freaked out and I ran down stairs and Justin was laying on the basement floor, bleeding out."
Stidham's girlfriend said Stidham had scratches down his face and he was bound by a zip tie when she found him.
"When officers arrived at the scene, there was evidence that hinted some type of struggle occurred before, "Cap. Leer said.
Stidham's girlfriend said after she returned home, Achterberg left in his red truck. The sheriff's office said surveillance video outside the home confirmed this.
She said she is hoping her boyfriend's killer is brought to justice and that people around him should be careful.
"Mark's not a good guy," she said. "How do you say someone is your friend and you do that to them?"
Anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Achterberg is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477)