JEFFERSON CITY − A Columbia man who was wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon was arrested in Jefferson City Wednesday.
Shaune A. Price was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Earlier in the month, Columbia Police told JCPD a person wanted for questioning in a shooting may be in the Jefferson City area, a news release said.
Around 3:11 p.m., Jefferson City officers responded to the 700 block of Eastland Drive to locate the suspect. Price was boarding a Greyhound bus scheduled to depart to Chicago. Police said they boarded the bus and detained Price for further investigation.
During a search of Price’s personal property located in his seat, officers recovered a loaded Glock pistol, a news release said. Officers said they also found 14 grams of marijuana on Price.
Price is in custody at the Cole County Jail awaiting formal charges.
Based on prior history, Price is prohibited from possessing firearms. Authorities from Columbia were notified of his arrest for further investigation.