MONITEAU COUNTY — A wanted fugitive was arrested in Moniteau County after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs inside the residence where he was staying.
Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office went to a home on McCarty Road near High Point on Thursday, April 21, in an attempt to find a wanted fugitive who was allegedly staying there.
Upon arrival at the home, deputies spoke with James A. Trivitt, 45, of Russellville. They then gained consent to search the residence.
According to a news release, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and firearms inside the home.
Three minor children were living in the home. Due to concerns of endangerment, the children were placed in the custody of other family members, the news release said.
Trivitt was arrested and taken to the Moniteau County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
He was charged on Friday with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of the unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of the unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force also helped with this investigation.