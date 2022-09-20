PULASKI COUNTY − Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday, who was allegedly involved in a Camden County carjacking and assault incident last week.
According to a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a residence on Cliff Road in Dixon, where they located 43-year-old Stephen Waccholtz.
Wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, as well as connection to the carjacking and assault, Waccholtz was taken into the custody of Pulaski County Jail. He will be transferred to Camden County Jail soon, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.
According to a news release, last Thursday, Wachholtz called a woman for a ride after being asked to leave a residence in Eugene. The woman picked him up and he asked for a ride to Dixon. While en route, her vehicle began having mechanical problems and she told Wachholtz she was going to drive to her home.
At that point, Wachholtz allegedly attacked the woman by grabbing the steering wheel and attempted to cause the vehicle to crash. He then slammed her head into the steering wheel, the release said. When the victim attempted to flee the vehicle with the keys, Wachholtz allegedly grabbed her by the arm, bit her on the hand and took the keys from her. He then pushed her out of the vehicle and drove off, the sheriff's office said.
Camden County Sheriff's Office said the car was recovered Sunday and returned to its owner.
Wachholtz was wanted on previous warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.