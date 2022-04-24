HOLTS SUMMIT – Beverly Luetkemeyer uses the Ukrainian tradition of writing pysanky to show her support for Ukrainians.
Pysanky, also known as Ukrainian Easter eggs, are a springtime tradition that dates back to ancient times.
“It's a Ukrainian tradition,” Luetkemeyer said. “I haven't made them in several years until this year.”
The last time Luetkemeyer made pysanky was in 2011. She said because of the war in Ukraine, she wanted to create pysanky dedicated to Ukrainians.
“All of the symbols I use have meaning behind them,” Luetkemeyer said. "And this year, I wanted to honor Ukraine specifically.”
The word pysanky come from a verb that means “to write.” Because of that, designs are not painted on the eggs but rather, written with beeswax.
Luetkemeyer said writing pysanky involves a whole raw egg, a wax-resist method with pure beeswax and a traditional tool called a kistka.
Lisa McDonald, a pysanky egg instructor, said a kistka is also known as a bone.
“In ancient times, they would write on the eggs with a bone called the kistka,” McDonald said. "Now, we write with these nice either electric kistka or metal kistka, or whatever, but it's still a kistka. It's still a bone.”
McDonald said she learned to write pysanky at the age of three. Fifty years later, she uses the technique she learned from her mother and grandmother to teach pysanky classes.
“I grew up doing this," she said. “This art form, this craft.”
McDonald said she now uses her knowledge to help people write pysanky and educate them on the history behind the tradition.
“I explain what a pysanka is, how the history goes back millennia, how it changed from a pagan tradition to a Christian tradition,” she said. “I've added in a lot more historical stuff this year. You know, people are asking that. 'Why does Russia want Ukraine so badly? What’s the history?'”
McDonald said researchers uncovered remnants of decorated eggs in archeological digs. She said through the designs, they can see how Pagan culture believed in the sun, mood and water Gods.
“There are lots of stories for all kinds of eggs,” McDonald said. “They would put these symbols on their eggs because the egg is this symbol of rebirth."
Luetkemeyer said a specific pysanky legend is one of the reasons she's drawn to make pysanky again.
She said the legend says there is an "evil creature chained to a hillside. Every year when pysanky are made, the bonds on the creature get tighter.”
“If not enough are made, his bonds are loosened," she explained.
The legend says when no one is making them anymore, he will be loose on the world and evil will reign.
"I'm not a big believer in superstition," Luetkemeyer said. "But it couldn't hurt to make a few eggs. Maybe there's just not enough anymore."
She said every year she writes pysanky, one of her traditions is to put the date on each egg.
“I usually date my eggs,” Luetkemeyer said. “But I didn't this year because I don't want there to be a limit on the wishes for Ukraine. I didn't think that anyone would forget what year this happened.”
Although Luetkemeyer is not Ukrainian herself, she said this art form is symbolic for her.
“I don't pretend that this is a magnanimous gesture by any means,” Luetkemeyer said. “But certainly, my prayers and my heart go out to the people in Ukraine.”