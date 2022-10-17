COLUMBIA - A conference tackling innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day.
It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
According to a press release, the "Innovation in Winning War on Poverty" Conference will feature social services and academic speakers discussing the on-going work to solve poverty in the community.
"We will spend the day learning about new approaches to beating poverty, leveraging the incredible thinkers and practitioners we have right here in Columbia," said Salvation Army leader Kevin Cedervall.
The Missouri Point-in-time count report shows there was 46 unsheltered and 191 sheltered individuals that are experiencing homelessness in Boone County in 2020. There was not a count conducted last year due to the COVID-19 virus.
Columbia resident Christian Jones has experienced homelessness before and thinks the conference approaching the problem with open hands is a step at the right direction. He says this is not always the case.
"Many times it feels like we are treated more like an infestation—which is a bit of a harsh way to say it, but people will see us similar to when I see bugs somewhere," said Jones. "It's more of how can we get rid of them? Not exactly how can we help them sustain their life."
Jones has experienced homelessness on and off since he was 18 years old and says it is easier to end up on the streets than you think.
"Many people think of a homeless person as someone who maybe might be lazy or not working, not even trying," said Jones. "I was working a full time job and still couldn't find a place, so it's completely possible for that to happen."
One solution he offers to combat poverty is to expand upon first-time homeowner options. He believes it will reduce the amount of people forced to live in unsafe locations on the street.
"I wish there were more options, even options that aren't perfect," said Jones. "Sometimes we, as a homeless population, have to hide in places that are not fun. But it's the only way to survive the night."
Jones' main issue that he ran into as a first-time homeowner was the strict guidelines to rent a house in Columbia.
One instance of these strict guidelines he experienced was a rule that individuals must make four times their monthly rent. He says this can be difficult for young individuals who have never worked full-time.
Another example he mentioned is the rule that individuals must have at least three to five years of rental history at most properties.
"I completely understand why someone would say that, but at the same time, if you're a first time renter or young person that needs to start somewhere, that can be very difficult.
He adds that the issue of poverty and the conference will affect everyone in Columbia.
"When safe housing is accessible to everyone, you can see that effect everywhere," says Jones. "You gotta have somewhere to stay consistently, then it's a lot easier to start looking at the jobs around you."
For those experiencing poverty, Jones says to not give up hope.
"Remember that you do have a voice and you have a say, even as someone who was homeless. There's a lot of things you can do in your community. And absolutely, just keep on fighting."
The poverty conference is free, but there is also an option for a $12 registration fee which includes a Honeybaked Ham lunchbox.
Interested individuals can register for the event at: www.salvationarmycomo.org.