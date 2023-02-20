CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Route Y in Osage Township Monday morning.
The collision occurred at the intersection of Grandview Lane, when 20-year-old Logan Lowry drove off of the right side of the road, overturning his vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Lowry was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle, Reignah Taff, 19, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital.
It is Troop F's first fatality for February of 2023.