Warm Springs Ranch drive thru holiday lights display increases holiday spirit for humans and horses

COOPER COUNTY - As the holiday season begins, drive-thru light displays are popping up all across mid-Missouri. Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville offers guests a drive-thru light display next to the famous Budweiser Clydesdales.
The drive-thru holiday display is a first for Warm Springs Ranch this year. Previously the Clydesdales ranch has offered holiday lights for guests to walk through.
In a pandemic, one way to safely spread holiday cheer is with drive-thru light displays. Warm Springs Ranch herd supervisor Mark Boese explained how this is one way for the ranch to still participate in the holidays.
"Everyone associates the Clydesdales with national holidays, so by having this (drive-thru) we can still give back to others," Boese said.
The gates open at 6 p.m. on Thursday. But a half hour before opening, more than 20 cars were lined up outside the gates to see the display.
Kelly Sonwalt sat in the line of cars with her family before entering the lights display. She explained how drive-thru holiday festivities are more popular this year with the pandemic.
"There's not a lot to do with COVID-19, so when there's light displays we'll see more people," Sonwalt said. "There's a pretty big line but it's a good way to celebrate the holidays with family.
The ranch has been closed to the public with COVID-19. Boese explained the popularity of the lights display has helped the horses, too.
"The horses really love people and the attention and they've been deprived of that this year," Boese said. "When people come drive through you can tell the horses get excited about it because they're just big babies that want attention."
Reservations are required for the lights display but drive up vehicles are still welcome for admission. The display takes approximately thirty minutes to drive through.
"We typically see more families in the beginning of the night but the line moves pretty smoothly," Boese said. "Most folks want to drive slow and take their time with it."
The Warm Springs Ranch light display is one of many socially distance holiday activities happening around mid-Missouri. KOMU 8 has a full list of where you can find festivities.