ST. LOUIS - Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville will open for the season on Saturday.
The ranch is offering two new experiences for the 2022 season.
Beginning in April, guests will have an opportunity to go on a Wheels & Reins Excursion or celebrate Happy Hour with the Clydesdales.
Through its new Wheels & Reins Excursion, Warm Springs Ranch will offer guests a chance to go behind the scenes with the Clydesdales.
Participants will help with grooming and harnessing of the horses, lead them to be hitched up to the Leon (the facility’s luxury four-wheel training vehicle), then ride through the scenic north side of the ranch, while trainers provide a background on the ranch and the Clydesdales’ lifestyle.
After several photo opportunities with the Clydesdales, guests will then return to the barn and unhitch the horses to conclude the experience.
The second new experience, Warm Springs Ranch’s Happy Hour with the Clydesdales, will be offered Thursdays through Sundays between April 28 and Oct. 30.
It includes a welcome toast from a Warm Springs Ranch tour guide, a tractor-driven tour through the north side of the ranch complete with music and cold Anheuser-Busch products, photo opportunities with the Clydesdales by the hitch wagon and a buffet in the breeding room.
“We’re excited to offer guests these unique new experiences for 2022 at Warm Springs Ranch,” Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch, said. “Whether guests are looking for a hands-on experience with the Clydesdales or simply want to unwind in a relaxing, pastoral atmosphere, we – and the Budweiser Clydesdales – have them covered!”
Tickets for guided walking tours, the Wheels & Reins Excursion and Happy Hour with the Clydesdales are available online.