BOONVILLE - Guests can meet four new foals at Warm Springs Ranch — while watching the Super Bowl this weekend.
Warm Springs Ranch is hosting "Football and Foals," a watch party and dinner, at its facility in Boonville at 4 p.m. Sunday.
A limited number of tickets are available to guests over 21 for $100 each. Guests can watch the game on four large televisions in the barn, and admission includes appetizers, dinner, two 16-ounce beers and photo opportunities with the foals.
Warm Springs Ranch is a 300-acre breeding and training facility for Budweiser Clydesdale horses, which is a group of Clydesdale horse the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company uses in commercials.
The facility currently houses more than 70 horses, which must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join a traveling team, or hitch, according to an Anheuser-Busch news release.
The four new foals were recently born on the farm and stand about 3 feet tall, according to the news release.
“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, the herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous!”