COLUMBIA - A warm sunny day greeted those who came out to Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on Sunday.
With temperatures in the high 70s it was the perfect time for hiking, picnicking and more.
"This is my first time out here this year," said one mushroom hunting park goer. "It's nice to be out."
The weather was just warm enough to see some people dip their toes in the creeks and streams around the Devil's Icebox trail.
"It's just really nice outside," Olivia Apostolovski said. "It's Easter, but I'm not with my family right now, so I'm just enjoying the nice weather."
Along with Easter, Sunday was also the final day of Spring Break for many Columbia students.
"My friends went out of town, so I kind of stayed here in Columbia for all of Spring Break," Apostolovski, who is an MU student, said. "It was nice to relax and decompress before the semester ends."
It was a warm Easter Sunday that gave nature lovers a chance to hop into the next week on a high note.
For more information on Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, click here.