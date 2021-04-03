Warm weather welcomes spring activities in Columbia

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Farmer's Market held its opening for the spring and summer season on Saturday. Jon Weekley, the assistant manager at the market, said the open-air market is a welcomed site.
"It's just got a better energy to it, especially with everything that's been going on," he said, speaking on the challenges of keeping the market safe during the pandemic.
Vendors lined the stalls at the market's pavilion selling products from pies to vegetables.
"I'm fostering rabbits from the humane society, so I got them some kale to snack on and some strawberries," said first time customer Emma Levin. She said she plans to come back each weekend for the rest of the season.
Overall, the warmer weather brought out a high numbers of shoppers on Saturday, Weekley said.
"It's not raining or snowing on us like it does kind of in this transition period between the seasons sometimes," he said.
Jim Thomas, the owner of Share-Life Farms, brought eggs and organic vegetables to Saturday's market.
"It's a lot of work to get everything to the market," Thomas said.
Across town, Columbia Parks and Recreation held an Arbor Day tree sapling giveaway. The event typically happens at the Columbia Farmer's Market, but was moved this year and in 2020 because of COVID-19.
"It's a great way to get native Missouri trees and shrubs out into the communities," said Dave Dittmer with Columbia Parks and Recreation.
A group of park employees and volunteers started handing out saplings at 8 a.m. The idea is simple; but Dittmer said it goes a long way in achieving Columbia's environmental sustainability goals.
"It shows how much Columbians really care about taking care of the environment, taking care of their community, it's always neat to see."
Even though the sapling giveaway could not happen with the farmer's market, both events brought out connections in the Columbia community.
"It's a really unique environment to get to know your farmer and for your farmer to get to know their customer," Weekley said.
The next market will be on April 10.