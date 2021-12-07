COLUMBIA - Warmer temperatures this month could help mid-Missouri residents save money when it comes to their home furnaces.
High temperatures on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 were in the upper 60s to lower 70s; within a few degrees of record high temperatures.
As a result of these temperatures, there is a decreased need for residents to use their home furnaces or fireplaces.
Rob Sachse, owner and vice president of sales and marketing at Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning, said now is an ideal time to prioritize furnace and air conditioning upkeep, when fewer people are inclined to use their furnaces.
"We're doing a lot more of that maintenance, because the call for emergency services just isn't there," Sachse said.
Paul Deason is the installation manager at Star Heating and Air Conditioning Co. He explained while his company has not seen a drastic difference in services the past few weeks, the weather still presents a unique opportunity for consumers.
"It's a good time for people to use the warmer weather to get their furnaces checked, because the weather will not always stay warm. It's going to turn off and we're going to be cold again," Deason said.
Ultimately, the goal is to decrease the need for any winter maintenance.
"Maintaining the furnaces is essential to its performance, both to get them through this winter, and as far as utilities go, it's also going to help with that," Sachse said.
Additional ways to save money during this time include turning your furnace off when you are not at home and using a fireplace or blankets. However, for people willing to invest in heating and cooling maintenance, there are other important things to keep in mind.
"If you're looking at buying, you know, new furnaces and air conditioners, look into better efficiencies," Deason said. "You can look at dual fuel packaging, have heat pump with the gas furnace and save a lot of money that way too."
Ultimately, it is up to the customer whether or not to utilize their own furnaces.
"It's really about comfort," Deason said. "If you wake up and you're cold, turn your furnace on, stay comfortable. You know, some people have an endurance to be a lot colder than others. So it's really subject to it each person individually."
According to the First Alert Weather Team, temperatures in the coming weeks are expected to continue fluctuating, but will generally remain above average through the middle of the month.