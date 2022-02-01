COLUMBIA - Warming centers and shelters across town are preparing for a highly anticipated winter storm but are making adjustments.
As winter months continue to roll on, warming centers and shelters are becoming more popular in the Columbia area. However, some shelters and warming center are making changes as they anticipate an influx of people starting Tuesday night.
Tambra Redden, the manager for the Salvation Army's Harbor House, said the shelter is preparing to do whatever it takes to get everyone accommodated.
"We have sort of double-coverage on our evening shifts. So I have asked a couple staff members if they'd be willing to come in and work an overnight shift for me," Redden said.
The Harbor House turns into an overnight shelter when the temperature drops below 35 degrees. The shelter has 15 cots for people to sleep on but Redden said they are able to still help people even when cots run out.
"We've seen an influx of numbers this year. But we only have 15 cots.," Redden said. "What we do is they may have to sit in a chair for the night. They may have to lay on the couch. We do try to keep anybody that presents at our door that needs shelter."
There are several warming centers throughout the city and they all work together to help serve as many people as possible. Sean Spence, regional director of community relations for the Salvation Army Columbia, said having multiple places to go helps out the most amount of people.
"Fortunately there are a lot of really great organizations in and around Columbia. We work really together," Spence said. "What we might do is work with Room and the Inn or work with St. Francis House. As almost a team, we're meeting the need as it grows."
Room at the Inn recently moved locations on Sunday to the Missouri United Methodist Church. John Trapp, operations director for Room at the Inn, said the overnight shelter is facing similar challenges to other warming centers.
"This season has been difficult to maintain adequate staffing. I think everybody's having that struggle this year," Trapp said. "For this particular storm we have a few staff that are willing to work overtime and are within walking distance of our location."
Trapp says while working with other organizations helps, he wants the city to do more to help out.
"What we are doing is a band-aid on an open wound. The help needs to come from city government," Trapp said.
Click here for a list of warming shelters around mid-Missouri.