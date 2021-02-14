COLUMBIA - When temperatures drop below zero in mid-Missouri, most people stay inside their homes to avoid the cold. But, it's more difficult for those who don't have a place to call home.
Shelters and warming centers like Welcome Home Inc. in Columbia are filling up due to the extreme cold weather. Veterans can register to stay at the shelter for up to eight months while trying to get back on their feet.
Other places like the Wabash Bus Station on 10th Street downtown are extending operations due to the dangerous temperatures. The warming center will provide overnight relief for the homeless now through Thursday, February 18 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Homelessness is a year round issue the entire nation faces year round. But during the winter months, the issue is more apparent.
"It's been really difficult this year with the weather and COVID for people to try and find a home or a place to go," Welcome Home Inc. house manager Cole Coffman said. "Nobody wants to be without a home, they want to have a place of their own to go."
While Welcome Home is designed to help homeless veterans and their families, the shelter collaborates with other Columbia warming centers to avoid turning people away during the harsh winter months.
Welcome Home Inc. Executive Director Megan Sievers explained the shelter works closely with other organizations to get people off the streets.
"We have a full house right now with COVID and the cold," Sievers said. "We provide a more permanent shelter for veterans, but we won't turn anyone away right now because it's so cold. We'll work with other warming centers to get people a place to stay."
Coffman explained while the shelter is not overwhelmed at the current moment, there is always a need for donations and volunteers.
"When you look at a person being outside especially in this weather you know that they really need something and that they have gone through a lot," Coffman said. "But, you also hope that there's people there that will take care of them in their time of need because that's what we're supposed to do as people, take care of our community."
Columbia has multiple official shelters during the cold weather:
- New Life Evangelistic Center (for men) - 901 Wilkes Blvd.
- Rainbow House (for children/youth) - 1611 Towne Dr.
- Salvation Army Harbor House - 602 N. Ann St.
- Room at the Inn - Multiple locations
There are also warming centers for those in need that operate during normal business hours:
- Activity and Recreation Center - 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center - 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services - 1005 E. Worley St.