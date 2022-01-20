COLUMBIA - The Wabash Bus Station is being utilized as a warming station overnight.
City of Columbia spokesperson Sydney Olsen said while it’s recommended that the station only hold 13 people overnight, there have been an average of 15 to 16 people each night it’s been open.
“We’ve had a pretty high demand for Wabash this winter,” Olsen said. “We’re not turning people away. We still want to provide that shelter.”
There are no identification requirements for attending one of the city’s warming or cooling centers. The Wabash station is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on days where the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 9 degrees or below in Columbia.
“Part of the discussion around the 9 degrees being the triggering point to open the center is staffing,” Olsen said.
There is only one police officer working when the warming station is open overnight, Olsen said. She said the lack of staff at the center is because the city is facing staffing shortages.
“When we’re down a number of officers that can be difficult to pull someone off of patrol, or pull someone from other areas of the department,” Olsen said.
However, Olsen said the Wabash station is meant to be a last resort for people in need of shelter.
“Our focus is to typically get people to go to those official shelters because they do have better resources and staffing than we are able to provide,” Olsen said.
The executive director of Room at the Inn said the city of Columbia works closely with shelters to ensure shelter is provided for people who need it.
“We work closely with the other shelters in town and the city to try to make sure that between all of the overnight shelters and the city’s emergency station at Wabash that we get everyone who we can inside some place,” Deborah Graham said.
Columbia’s Room at the Inn has provided overnight shelter for people in need for the past 14 years. Graham said on Wednesday, the shelter had too many people and not enough cots.
“We did have some folks at the shelter last night that we didn’t have cots for, so we transported some people to Wabash and some people to the Salvation army,” Graham said.
Graham said Room at the Inn has provided a maximum 55 cots this winter. Unlike the Wabash station, this shelter provides refuge regardless of outdoor temperature, from December to early March.
However, Room at the Inn changes locations throughout the season. Through the end of January, the shelter is located at Broadway Christian Church.
She said they cannot accept minors into the shelter.
“Because we’re a low barrier shelter, we don’t require proof of identification,” Graham said. “So we don’t accept anyone under the age of 18 because of that.”
The shelter's tentative closing date for the season is March 6. In December, more than $39,000 was raised for Room at the Inn through CoMoGives. Graham said that money will be used for things ranging from buying snacks for guests or paying employees' salaries.
“We don’t count on that money because with CoMoGives you don’t really know what you’re going to get year on year,” Graham said. “Anything we get from CoMoGives is just an extra blessing.”
Graham said she believes Room at the Inn will have a permanent location in a few years.
Click here for a list of warming shelters around mid-Missouri.