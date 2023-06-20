COLUMBIA − An arrest warrant has been issued for a Columbia man who faces four felonies in connection to a series of incidents that happened Sunday.
On Monday, prosecutors charged Jaytag Allen Moore, 21, with first-degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, fourth-degree domestic assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Moore was arrested Sunday afternoon for the domestic assault charge.
After posting a $3,000 bond, Moore attempted to locate the domestic assault victim and threatened others with a gun, according to court documents.
A warrant was issued for Moore's arrest Monday. Once in custody, Moore will not have a bond, online records show.
Later Sunday night, police arrived to a Columbia apartment around 7:30 p.m. after a witness said Moore pulled a gun on them and threatened to kill them, according to court documents. The witness said Moore was looking for the domestic assault victim.
The witness said Moore forced his way into an apartment to look for the victim. Moore left after he did not find the victim who had been hiding in a closet, court documents said.
Another witness said they tried to shut the apartment door so Moore could not come in. While Moore was in the doorway of the apartment, the witness said Moore pulled out the gun, waved it back and forth and pointed it the witnesses.
Surveillance footage corroborated the witness statements, police say.
Officers found Moore in his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near his listed home address. Moore parked his vehicle at a residence on Pinehurst Lane, behind his listed home address, and ran inside, police said.
Police said they made multiple verbal attempts to get Moore to exit, but he refused. By 1 a.m. Monday, police believed Moore was still inside the residence.
At 10 a.m. Monday, a KOMU 8 reporter saw police, K-9 and animal control on scene of the standoff. Police broke down the door to the home, as well as the garage but left by 11 a.m. with no apparent arrests made.
KOMU 8 reached out to Columbia police for more information. A spokesperson said they would release additional details Tuesday afternoon.