MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning.
The Mexico Department of Public Safetyit responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm.
Officers said they found someone had entered the building and taken a small amount of property. Police say there is no indication that any legal or personal information in reference to hospital operations was accessed.
Two men were identified through surveillance video and interviewed, and warrants are pending, the department said. Identities have not been released by police.
It's the third incident at the hospital this year, since it suspended services in March. In April, a former Noble Health employee was arrested in connection to a burglary. In May, a man, who said his wife worked at the hospital and had not been paid, was charged after he shot at the windows of the hospital.
Just last week, KOMU 8 reported that the hospital's newest owner, Platinum Health Systems, once again terminated employees and closed the facility. Employees from Callaway Community Hospital also received a termination letter.
