MORGAN COUNTY - A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Sagan Guillory was traveling southbound on Route W, south of the Marvin cutoff, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The report said around 1 p.m., Guillory failed to properly negotiate a curve and went off the right side of the roadway where the motorcycle overturned.
Guillory was wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
The motorcycle was totaled in the accident.