BENTON COUNTY − A Warsaw man has been formally charged with murder after deputies responded to an "accidental shooting" Tuesday morning.
Jason Kroenke, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Tarah McIntyre, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office reports deputies arrived on scene to a home in the Bent Tree Harbor subdivision around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after a call for an "accidental shooting."
Deputies began life saving measures on McIntyre but were unable to revive her.
Kroenke was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold while authorities investigated.
Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said late Tuesday night that Kroenke was formally charged. Kroenke is now being held without bond.
Knox said the efforts of the office's newly formed detectives division yielded Tuesday's results.
No online court records were available as of 1 a.m. Wednesday.