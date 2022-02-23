SEDALIA − A Warsaw man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after he allegedly sold fentanyl to a man who died from overdose.
Nathan Riga, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Sedalia Police said detectives started a months-long investigation after a 24-year-old man, Micah Munro, was found deceased in a home on South Quincy Avenue last August. A toxicology report confirmed fentanyl to be the cause of death, police said.
Detectives started investigating Munro's source of supply. They found Riga had supplied Munro with fentanyl capsules just hours before his death on Aug. 23, a news release said.
Riga has a hearing scheduled for March 8 in Pettis County Circuit Court.