JEFFERSON CITY – Two militia members who wished to go "to war with border patrol" were indicted by a federal grand jury in Jefferson City on Wednesday.
Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jonathan S. O’Dell, 33, of Warsaw, have been charged in a 44-count second superseding indictment, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.
The release says Perry and O'Dell were involved in a conspiracy to kill Border Patrol officers. The two were arrested after a shootout with FBI agents the night before their planned trip to the U.S. – Mexico border.
The indictment alleges that Perry and O’Dell participated in a conspiracy to kill officers and employees of the U.S. government. They allegedly planned to travel to Texas to shoot at illegal immigrants crossing the border. According to the indictment, they also planned to kill officers and employees of the U.S. Border Patrol who would attempt to stop them.
The indictment charges the two men together in seven counts of the attempted murder of FBI special agents, seven counts of assaulting FBI special agents with a deadly weapon, three counts of assaulting FBI special agents, 14 counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of damaging federal property.
The second superseding indictment replaces prior charges filed against Perry and O’Dell and contains additional charges.
Perry is also charged with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, one count of the possession of body armor by a violent felon, one count of possessing an explosive and one count of threatening to injure another person.
O’Dell is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm while subject to a court order of protection, one count of threatening to injure another person and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.
The indictment also says that throughout 2022, Perry and O’Dell recruited other individuals to join their militia group through videos on TikTok. They also advertised a recruitment event in Warsaw prior to leaving for the border, according to the news release.
Perry and O’Dell remain in federal custody without bond following separate detention hearings in which the court ruled they pose a danger to the community.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.