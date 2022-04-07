SALINE − A Warsaw man was seriously injured after a crash between two vehicles in Saline County Wednesday night.
The crash happened at Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 66.4 at 12:40 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2003 Dodge Ram and a 2023 freightliner.
The accident occurred when the 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by James Miller, struck the 2023 Freightliner.
Miller was transported to Center Point Medical Center for serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.
Aleou Secka, the driver of the freightliner, did not sustained any injuries, and he did not need medical assistance. The truck had minor damage.
Sweet Springs Police Department assisted in the accident.