BENTON COUNTY − A 27-year-old woman is dead after an "accidental shooting" in Warsaw Tuesday morning.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports deputies arrived on scene to a home in the Bent Tree Harbor subdivision around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday after a call for an "accidental shooting."
Deputies began life saving measures on Tarah McIntyre but were unable to revive her.
Jason Kroenke, 25, was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold while authorities investigate.
Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said he will release more information once the investigation is complete.