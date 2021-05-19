MISSOURI - A Renton, Washington, man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Wednesday after traveling to Missouri to sexually assault a child victim.
The perpetrator, Timothy Smith, 56, was also sentenced to spend the rest of his life on supervised release following incarceration.
Smith pleaded guilty to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct in November of 2020.
The child victim reported that Smith had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions between the ages of 5 to 12.
The assaults took place on the premises of Fort Leonard Wood and at an undisclosed Missouri residence when Smith would travel from Washington to Missouri.
The investigation began in April of 2018 when the victim disclosed the ongoing abuse to a friend. A school counselor was notified and informed the Missouri Department of Social Services.
It was investigated by the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.