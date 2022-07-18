COLUMBIA - Members of The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) are expected to present a letter to Columbia City Council over concerns about the shelter at the Wabash Bus Station.
On July 5, a letter addressed to Mayor Buffaloe, City Manager Seewood, and city council members was sent from Nickie Davis, the executive director of The District.
Davis argues that reliance on Wabash as a shelter has inadvertently had a negative impact on nearby businesses.
"It's kind of just created...some place for people to sleep at and then disperse into The District," David said about the present situation surrounding Wabash. "[It's] really kind of weighing on our businesses to take up the slack where we are hoping the city can pick up."
Davis and the CID are hoping the Columbia City Council will have a solution to better cater to the needs of those who use the Wabash shelter while improving the overall community environment.
"We will be asking the Council to close Wabash to camping and to continue to look for other other more suitable locations for our unsheltered people around down here," Davis said. "Wabash is not that location, though."
Dave Elman, the owner of Fretboard Coffee, says people have camped on Fretboard's front doorstep and slept on the store's couches. Fretboard is immediately adjacent to the Wabash Bus Station.
"I wouldn't call it a hostile environment, but we have definitely been inundated with folks that are using our facility as a shelter," Elman said, "and it's not a shelter. It's a business where we're trying to deal with customers and stay afloat during the pandemic."
Elman has expressed his concerns to the City.
"They're members of the community that need to be cared for, but we've had a lot of negative experiences," Elman said. "We've had people throw some equipment up on the roof of the neighboring building, we've had a person strike me in the face, we've had people laying on our couches, sleeping, bringing all of their worldly possessions in."
Fretboard Coffee employees have also voiced concerns to Elman, particularly at night when they walk from the business to the parking lot.
"It's a problem, but we're not a solution where we're a small business just trying to make make ends meet and try to get by," Elman said. "I feel that we do need a solution. That's kind of in the lap of the City to provide for our citizens."
The letter also asks for there to be a stronger police presence in the Downtown area and quicker response times when 3-1-1 is called. Christian Tabak, the Public Information Specialist for the Columbia Police Department, said CPD is willing to work with the city regarding this issue.
"With guidance provided by City Council members, and through the City Manager," Tabak said, "Columbia Police will continue to work with businesses and other partners to address public safety concerns."
Even with the letter being presented, Davis knows that a solution is likely to take a long time to determine.
"This problem isn't going to go away, obviously, by closing Wabash to camping," Davis said. "We need to have a strong system here in Columbia for our citizens. We will continue to work with whatever entity we can to help find a location with actual services. This is not something where we are just asking for this to be closed and walk away. We are here for the long haul."
The Columbia City Council meeting is Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m.