COLUMBIA - After another winter storm, there are still some icy and slushy sidewalks in Columbia, making it easy for people to slip or fall.
"I would say it's probably a little too icy. I think some of the main sidewalks though, they kind of start to get to," Gage Shrout, a sophomore student at University of Missouri, said. "Some of it is probably a hazard, in my opinion."
Shrout said he slipped four times Thursday because of the ice and snow. Luckily, he did not get any injuries.
"I just slipped a little bit. But now no injuries were had, I would say," he said.
But his friend fell two weeks ago.
"She fell and has fat bruises all across her leg," Shrout said.
There are various injuries caused by slip and fall accidents on ice or snow, MU Health Care emergency physician Christopher Sampson said.
"Those can include sometimes just sprains and bruises. We also will see fractures so people can break their ankles, sometimes their arms, and then also head injuries," Sampson said. "You can slip and fall, and if you hit your head on the ground, you can get anything from a concussion to worst case head bleed."
For people who slip or fall on the ice or snow, Sampson said the first thing is to check yourself out and make sure you're not having any severe pain.
"You can put ice on it to help with the swelling and [for] the pain - over the counter pain medicines," Sampson said. "If those methods are not working, then that's probably when you really need to seek help at an urgent care or emergency department."
There are some warning signs that people should be careful of and consider going to the hospital.
- The arm or area where the bone is looks crooked or deformed
- Having severe pain
- Nausea, dizziness, sometimes some trouble concentrating
Although all age groups could be victims of slip and fall accidents, it is more dangerous to older people, pregnant women and people who drink alcohol.
For older communities and people who drink alcohol, thee slower response could potentially cause more severe injuries.
"They [older people] are often more likely to get hit their head, just because they're not as quick to get their hands out in front of them," Sampson said. "And alcohol definitely can slow your response and make you more unsteady."
For pregnant women after about 20 weeks, if they slip and fall, Sampson suggest they contact their obstetrician or come to the emergency department or an OB triage area.
"Because sometimes that does require some extended monitoring of the baby just to make sure there's been no internal signs of trauma," Sampson said.
People should always be well-prepared for cold weather, such as having the appropriate footwear.
"Just be prepared. And even though the sun's out there, the road and street can still be slippery," Sampson said.