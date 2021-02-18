CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a truck came close to striking a state trooper on Interstate 70 Wednesday. 

MSHP Troop F, which patrols most of the KOMU 8 viewing area, tweeted the video on Thursday.

The tweet says State Trooper Eric Penrod was standing to the left of his patrol car while working on a crash scene when a tractor trailer that lost control sped past. Troop F says Penrod then jumped out of the way. Video shows the truck speeding past on the left side on the shoulder and then getting back on the road.

