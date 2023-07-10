COLUMBIA — The Columbia Water and Light Advisory Board held a meeting with city staff Monday morning to discuss the continuous water issues occurring in southwest Columbia neighborhoods.

The Thornbrook neighborhood experienced three boil advisories within two weeks in June. Water and Light said it had to take water samples to test for contaminants after the pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch.

At the meeting, city officials updated the board with ongoing water projects, including the construction of a water tower in the southwest area of the city and potential water main improvements.

City staff said they have narrowed down some locations for the new tower, but it is still being evaluated.

Brandon Renaud, Columbia's utility services manager, said the city identified irrigation as one of the main drivers of the pressure issues.

"There's a theory that the backup for irrigation systems is batteries that are inside of the control panel," Renaud said. "And if and when those batteries go bad and there's an electrical outage, that the factory reset is what takes hold."

The city developed a voluntary irrigation schedule for southwest Columbia residents to use to help keep water pressure stable.

Renaud said the Utilities department is also looking into a citywide irrigation ordinance that would resemble the current voluntary schedule.

"Even addresses for homes would water on even days, and homes with odd number addresses would water on odd days," Renaud said. "We would likely look to break up the time when that watering would happen."

Julie Ryan, a Thornbrook resident and co-founder of the COMO Safe Water Coalition, provided KOMU 8 with a statement about the potential irrigation ordinance.

"If they [the city] are recommending an irrigation ordinance from staff for the advisory board's approval, we only support that ordinance if it is city wide and comprehensive to residential and commercial users," Ryan's statement said.

Renaud said nothing has been said yet on how the ordinance would be implemented, but that it would affect all utility users.

"It would likely be citywide relative to any customer utilizing an irrigation system," he said.

The city performed a water pressure test in the southwest area Monday morning. Renaud said the pressure was sufficient enough that a boil advisory did not need to be issued, but he recommended following the voluntary irrigation schedule.

"That's the best way to ensure that we do not have low pressure, low pressure on the water mains, which result in boil advisories."

The water main break that occurred off Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard on June 20 is being looked into as a construction issue, according to Renaurd.

The city also recommends the public checking its irrigation system's performance twice a year.