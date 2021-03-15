COLUMBIA- Dozens of customers are under a precautionary boil advisory following a water main break in Columbia
The break occurred at 1105 Lakeview Avenue, near Business Loop 70 and Rangeline Street.
According to Columbia Water and Light, 54 customers are affected and will receive a hang tag on their door notifying them.
Residents in the affected area should:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it
- Not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Disinfect affected dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.
There was not an expected time frame of the advisory.