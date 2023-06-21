JEFFERSON CITY – Guests are invited to learn about streams and animals that live in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park through activities designed for children ages 4 and older.
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, visitors can take a guided tour of Connor’s Cave, meet a turtle, catch aquatic animals in the stream, learn about fish, birds and bugs in the area and discover nature stories. Activities will take place near the start of Devil’s Icebox Trail.
Some parking will be available in that parking lot, while additional parking will be available at the log cabin, just east of the Gilbert Picnic Shelter. A shuttle will run between the two locations every 15 minutes.
Registration is not required, and participants should bring water to drink and wear shoes and clothes they don’t mind getting wet.
For more information, call Missouri State Parks at 573-449-7402. Rock Bridge Memorial State Park is located at 5901 S. Highway 163 in Columbia.