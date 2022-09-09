COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning.
BCJC: Water main leak at West Blvd just south of Broadway in Columbia creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) September 9, 2022
According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Alert: A water main break has occurred at 104 Maplewood Drive for 26 customers. A Precautionary Boil Advisory will follow. Affected customers will receive a hang tag— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) September 9, 2022
Three of those are also water main breaks, while the other five are boil advisories.
The locations of the boil advisories and water main breaks are on the Columbia Water and Light outage map.