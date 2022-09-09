COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that a water main leak at West Boulevard created a traffic hazard Friday morning. 

According to the outage map, the water main break happened at 104 Maplewood Dr. around 7 a.m. Friday morning. 

September 9 Power Outage Map

The Columbia Water and Light outage map shows no power issues for customers around 8 a.m.
Three of those are also water main breaks, while the other five are boil advisories. 

The locations of the boil advisories and water main breaks are on the Columbia Water and Light outage map. 

