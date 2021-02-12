COLUMBIA- Columbia Water & Light worked to fix three water main breaks throughout Columbia Friday morning.
Update. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/achwoxESkO— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) February 12, 2021
Water & Light tweeted about the breaks around 9:50 a.m.
The effected locations included:
- 24 South Ninth Street
- 705 Marion Drive
- 1025 Ashland Drive
- 1333 East Business Loop
Ninth Street was blocked off from Broadway to Cherry Street for most of the afternoon due to removal of the main. Businesses and apartments in that area are currently in a boil advisory until further notice.
"That will be approximately 30 hours when that's lifted," Columbia Water Distribution Manager William Strawn said. "Once again we hang out a tag on each one of them. We have lab techs come out and do samples on the water. That gives us time to run back to the lab, make sure the samples come out good, and get everyone lifted off."
Officials noted that the pipes were cast iron mains that date back to before the 1950s.
"It's a general rule of thumb to replace pipes very hundred years, so to speak," Water & Light Engineer Shawn Carrico said. "More often then not, a lot of the cast iron main in our system is what gives us more problems."
About six or seven City of Columbia vehicles worked at the Ninth Street scene, trying to get the break under control.
A few businesses experienced flooding, causing a shut down for part of the afternoon. The owner of Rainbow Restoration says what he saw Friday afternoon will need a lengthy cleanup.
"We've had 8 inches of water in the basements. The whole process should take four to five days," Jeremy Scheuler said.
Pizza Tree had to temporarily shut down for the afternoon due to the break.
"We had to cease all operations. Just got the confirmation that we could open back up again. So we had to shut down for a few hours," John Gilbreth, owner of Pizza Tree, said.
There is no timeline for a full repair, but the city is hoping for end of day Friday.
The other two locations were resolved early Friday morning and did not cause a need for a boil advisory.
A fourth break occurred on East Business Loop around 1 p.m. City crews are still evaluating that situation.
Prevention of these events is done primarily when main is put in the ground.
"There's so many unknowns that you really can't predict it," Strawn said. "Missouri is very difficult with our clay-type soils and the temperature ranges that we experience."
"They pulled our operating permit, the health department did because we didn't have water so we can't make food safely and in a sanitary way for people," said Gilbreth. "They basically shut us down but we basically just got the confirmation that we can open back up again."
More businesses also experienced shutdowns as Munir Mohammad, the owner of Shortwave Coffee said he was thankful this incident happened during the day.
"I think anyone with a basement on Ninth Street got flooded," said Mohammad. "The good news is that happened while we were all here and not in the middle of the night so we noticed it right away and it helped prevent more damage."
BREAKING: Part of S Ninth St. in Columbia are closed due to a water main break. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/k7ZPIhuhMi— Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) February 12, 2021