COLUMBIA — Columbia Water & Light Utility confirmed one water main break Wednesday that could be causing some water discoloration in surrounding areas.
The main break happened near North Stadium Boulevard at Cosmo Park. The city said any water discoloration could be the result of mineral sediments in the pipes being stirred up.
Crews isolated the break on Wednesday and began repairs Thursday morning. The break did not put anyone in the city under a boil advisory.
Water & Light said water should clear up throughout the day on Thursday.