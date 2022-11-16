COLUMBIA − Both lanes in the 400 block of South Sixth Street, between East Stewart Road and the MU RC4 parking lot, are closed due to a water main break.
Columbia Water and Light has crews on site to make the necessary repairs.
As a result of the break, two Go COMO bus routes have been altered. The Tiger Line 403 Reactor Loop bus and the Black fixed route bus will detour one street west to South Fifth Street. Those who use the Black route bus stop on South Sixth Street at Noyes Hall should wait for the bus on South Fifth Street while the road is closed.
There will also be a 24-hour boil advisory for approximately seven customers in the area. Those impacted will receive a hang tang on their door, the city said.