COLUMBIA − A water main break on South Providence Road near Kentucky Boulevard has created a traffic hazard.
Boone County Joint Communications reported the break around 5:12 p.m. Friday.
MU Police has a vehicle sitting near the South Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard intersection, and police are allowing vehicles to drive around the break.
Kentucky Boulevard is also blocked by police vehicles due to heavy water flow through the area.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution or find a different route.
