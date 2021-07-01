Rainfall early Thursday morning caused many roadways to be covered in water. 

Boone County Joint Communications warned about water over the following roads Thursday morning:

  • Water over the roadway at the 118 Mile Marker I70 WB creating a traffic hazard. 
  • RT Z south of Centralia has patches of water covering the roadway creating a traffic hazard. 
  • W Broadway at South Woods Ct -ASHLAND closed due to high water. Choose alternate route.
  • Old Mill Creek near Rt KK closed due to water over the roadway. Choose alternate route.
  • W. Old Plank Rd at Forum Blvd has water over the roadway creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, avoid area if possible.

KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates about road closures as they become available. 

Remember to turn around, don't drown if a road is flooded. 