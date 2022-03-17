COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning water goers about the danger of cold water temperatures.
Even though it is warming up outside, water temperatures are still cold and can be dangerous for those who aren’t used to the cold temperatures.
“The water temperature is still very cold,” MSHP Troop F Cpl. Kyle Green said. “While it looks inviting to maybe walk around in the water, or be out boating, then if something were to happen, and you fall in, hypothermia is gonna kick in pretty quickly still.”
The air temperature may be warming up, but the water is still cold! Cold water immersion will limit your ability to swim. Use caution on the water and wear your life jacket! #WaterWednesday pic.twitter.com/xsPaK1X7Xd— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) March 16, 2022
Mid-Missouri had highs in the 70s on Thursday. According to Ameren, the water temperature at the Lake of the Ozarks was 50 degrees.
Green said the cold water temperatures can make someone who is a good swimmer unable to swim in just a few minutes.
“It becomes difficult to breathe because it's a shock to your body,” Green said. “If they're in the water for a couple minutes, then they will start losing feeling in their extremities. So it will be hard to grab on to something to pull themselves out or to swim in general. So it's something that can hit you very quickly.”
He expects the water temperatures will take a while to warm up to the conditions that Missourians are used to swimming around in — especially because of the amount of snow mid-Missouri received.
For now, he recommends using caution around the water.
He said it’s important to always tell someone where you are going on the water in case something happens, make sure you have a life jacket, and have a good idea of the currents in the water.