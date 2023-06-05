MONROE COUNTY - A woman was left with serious injuries after a waverunner and jet ski collided at Mark Twain Lake Sunday afternoon.
The 20-year-old woman, who was a passenger on a Yamaha XLT 800, was traveling northbound on the south fork arm of Mark Twain lake around 4:20 p.m.
Their jet ski struck a waverunner, which caused the woman and her driver to be thrown off the watercraft, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The woman was transported to Moberly Regional Hospital where she was treated for her serious injuries. The driver was not injured, nor the occupants on the wave runner.
The Yamaha was totaled in the incident, according to the report.