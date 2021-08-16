Watson throws no-hitter, Daniel Boone Little League advances to LLSWS semifinals

GREENVILLE, NC - The Daniel Boone Little League team from Columbia advanced to the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series on Monday morning after defeating Nevada 4-0.
The team representing Missouri won on the back of a no hitter pitched by Kennedy Watson. Watson tossed 6 hitless innings, striking out 7 batters in the process.
NO-NO at the #LLWS! Kennedy Watson sends CoMo to the semi-finals with a NO-HITTER!@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/oLsERu81ka— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 16, 2021
In her last 12 innings pitched, Watson has only allowed one hit and has picked up two complete game victories.
"I was just pitching the ball. My outside pitches were working really well," Watson said in a post-game interview. "We just got to move on and play the next game."
The team jumped out early on Nevada scoring three runs in the first inning and later adding another run in the fifth. A full box score can be found here.
Daniel Boone Little League will play in the semifinal game on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
"It feels really good to survive and advance," Head Coach Nick Britton said. "Our defense played stellar and our bats are finally coming alive, so pitchers feel really comfortable when that happens - when they know they can just stand up there and throw strikes. They know their defense has their back."
A full LLSWS schedule with game times and TV information can be found on the LLSWS website.