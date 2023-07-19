COLUMBIA − The search is still on for missing 41-year-old Columbia resident Daniel Lee Thompson.
Thompson was reported missing on July 7, and last known contact with Thompson was on June 26. Since then, his 2014 red Ford F-150 was found abandoned at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area, near Finger Lakes State Park.
Amy Thompson, Daniel's sister, says although they may not talk much, Daniel's disappearance is not normal.
"It's very unusual for him to go anywhere without his dog. And his dog was left behind at his house," Amy said.
Thompson is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a beard.
Amy describes Daniel as, "Goofy. He's very funny. I mean, he's always joking around and having fun...always got a smile on his face."
Although Thompson has not been found, Christian Tabak, spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, says the department hopes to find any information that could shed some light on Thompson's whereabouts.
"Our detectives and officers have been following up with several leads and have been working with the family of the law enforcement agencies and of course, members of the community," Tabak said.
Tabak said cases like this are one of the most difficult parts of working in law enforcement.
"These are lives. These are, you know, these are community members. These are friends, family members," he said.
On Sunday morning, a co-worker of Thompson's held a community search party at the conservation area.
The search party was put together following a statement from CPD, asking for the public’s assistance in locating Thompson.
Patricia Poochie Beasley, one of Thompson's co-workers, helped organize Sunday's search. She has continued to bring awareness to his disappearance and even started to organize a second search.
"Daniel was a happy, friendly, always laughing and making jokes," Beasley said. "[A]-give-the-shirt-off-his-back guy, and a hard worker that everyone here at the VA loved."
Beasley said family and friends just want Thompson, who is a veteran, to be found safe.
"We are worried sick about his well-being and just want to find him," she said.
When asked what she would say to Daniel if he could hear her, Amy said, "I just want him to know that we all love him. We care for him, and we hope he's safe. And if he's out, please just us know you're ok."
Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts should contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or call 911.