MEXICO − One day after a Texas-based hospital and medical management company assumed control of two Noble Health hospitals, the hospitals remain empty.

Russell Runge, the Mexico assistant city manager in charge of economic development, said he is looking forward to the change.

"We just hope it's very successful," Runge said. "Because we need it in our community."

The Audrain and Callaway Community Hospitals suspended services on March 25 due to restructuring and financial reasons and furloughed 175 employees on April 6.

"A lot of them [employees] have made a lot of sacrifices through the hospital systems in Mexico," Runge said.

The company that has assumed control of the hospitals, Platinum Team Management, is a private company.

"We want to see a private business succeed," Runge said.

Runge also said has some concerns.

"Our main concern obviously is with the employees of the hospital," Runge said. "We just hope that this go around, they're treated fairly and properly."

Platinum Team Management said an agreement was met with Noble Health, and it will begin the process of reopening the hospitals "as soon as possible."

Platinum Team Management is a company with a presence in nine developments: construction, design/architecture, real estate, retail, entertainment, finance, land development, technology and health care, according to its website.

The health care department is under the branch called Platinum Neighbors. Platinum Neighbors oversees multiple medical facilities.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Platinum Team Management has recently assumed control over another Missouri health care facility this month, Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett.