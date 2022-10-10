COLUMBIA - Despite a cooling housing market, people in Columbia are finding it difficult to buy houses.
“September was a pivotal moment for the market as interest rates started to climb,” Monica Hansman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. “We started to see a decline of sales in homes. The sales were down 24% for September.”
Hansman says there are less than half the amount of houses available as need to be on the market.@KOMUnews— Nick Winkelman (@winkelman_nick) October 10, 2022
The board’s September report shows that Columbia is in a seller’s market because housing inventory is still low. That’s despite houses sitting on the market for longer periods of time.
“Average days on the market [is] 20 days,” Hansman said. “The past year and a half, we were looking at not even a day on the market.”
She said the average number of days on the market is still several lower than what it would have been a few years ago.
“A few years ago, it would have been 30 to 60 days on the market,” Hansman said.
Redfin also shows that it is a “very competitive” market, with homes getting multiple offers and selling above listing price. In September, Columbia sat 52% below the national average of homes for sale.
“We’re at half the amount of homes that need to be on the market,” Hansman said. “There’s not a whole lot of houses for buyers to look at.”
She partially attributes decreased sales to an increase in mortgage and interest rates. Hansman said that Columbia’s average interest rate sits between 5% and 6%.
Hansman also said the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in more people choosing not to move.
“People are staying in their homes a little bit longer after they took the time to remodel,” Hansman said. “They fell in love with it again. They’re not moving up to that next tier.”
However, Hansman said there is a solution to the housing crisis mid-Missourians may be feeling: housing developers.
“As developers and builders begin to build more homes, then that allows people who are first-time home buyers to get their second home and make room for new first-time home buyers," she said.
This allows Columbia to close the gap between supply and demand in housing. But, Hansman said building houses is taking more time than usual because of supply and labor shortages.
“Where homes typically used to be six months they’re now talking nine to 12 months to build,” Hansman said.
Hansman said the board expects the market to pick back up in January or February of 2023.