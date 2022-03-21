BOONE COUNTY - Rechelle Miller knew Angie Rice since they were both 15 years old. Before Rice went missing in December 2021, the two women worked together at Perche Creek Cafe.
"She was so kind and so sweet," Miller said. "She was my best friend, and I talked with her two days before she went missing."
Boone County Sheriff Department deputies and Boone County Fire Protection District found Rice at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Sunday night, after she was missing for almost three months.
"We want answers, we need answers on what happened to Angie," Miller said. "She needs justice."
Cap. Brian Leer, public information officer for Boone County Sheriff's Office, explained the gap in the timeline.
"It took so long for us to find Miss Angie Rice because the terrain of Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area is so tough," Cap. Leer said. "There's about 2,000 acres of terrain that's rough and vegetative, just last night [Sunday night] we had a deputy break his foot while on the search."
Officials found Rice's car in the parking lot of the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area on Dec. 31, 2021. Cap. Leer explained they didn't announce their search updates to the public between when Rice's car and body were found.
"We were out there looking in the terrain last week, because we knew thats where her car was found," Cap. Leer said. "There's often a lot of work going on behind the scenes that we don't always publish."
For Miller, Sunday night's finding doesn't provide closure to a three-month case.
"It's really hard because her kids don't have a mom, she doesn't get to see her grandchild grow up," Miller said. "We just want answers."
Officials are continuing their investigation into the disappearance and death of Rice. The Boone County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.