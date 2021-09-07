COLUMBIA − After being sentenced to prison six times, Kiersten Montagna is two years clean and recovering from substance abuse disorder. She wants to give back to those who helped her and help others recover.
Montagna is the office administrator and peer advisor at the Reentry Opportunity Center (ROC), which hosted a grand opening Tuesday for its relocation to Paris Road.
“We want this to be a place for anyone struggling that needs a place to go for the day to keep their minds off of things, to keep them out of bad situations,” Montagna said. “We want this to be the safe spot for them.”
ROC is a part of a non-profit organization, In2Action, which provides services to people recently released from jail or prison and those under supervision in the criminal justice system.
The ROC has certified peer advisors who are people that have been in jail or prison and use their experience to help others.
Montagna began working at ROC to bring hope to others that life does get better.
“We wanted to give back to people that are just like us,” Montagna said. “Being people who have lived the same life, we have a way of connecting to clients that other people do not because I can sit here and say that I have been in your shoes and done this and it's okay you can change.”
The new center offers video games, a basketball net, couches, coffee, snacks and more to provide an environment where people wanting to do the right thing can hang out with people who have similar goals.
Activities director and peer advisor Trey Dawson says ROC is vital for people to change their life.
“I got out of prison on December 24, 2019,” Dawson said. “I graduated In2Action, became a house manager and got offered the opportunity to be the activities coordinator. So now I get the opportunity to be able to take people out to the community and really practice that social model of recovery.”
Governor Mike Parson spoke at the grand opening Tuesday. He said that In2Action is the vision we want to help people.
“When I first became governor, there were over 34,000 people incarcerated in Missouri,” Parson said. “Today, as I stand here in Columbia talking about In2Action, and what these programs mean, we are just a little over 24,000 people in the Department of corrections.”
The new ROC location is now open and operating. For more information on the ROC, visit its website.