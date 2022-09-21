COLUMBIA − Central Missouri Community Action is offering a weatherization assistance program for low-income families. Weatherization helps people prepare their homes for the changing seasons by offering free energy saving improvements to income-eligible households.

The program can help people save money by conserving energy which allows people to use that money on other family needs. It also allows families to live in a more comfortable, healthy and safe environment.

Ben Burgett, CMCA's weatherization program manager, said he believes the biggest impact is lowering utility bills for its clients.

"Some of our clients have to choose between paying their utility bill and food or their phone bills, so when you can save that much money just on your heating or your cooling, that's that money you can take and put it towards many other things," Burgett said.

The program is available for residents in Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Cooper, Howard, Moniteau and Osage counties. Eligibility is also based on income.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"If you apply now, you can be ready before the winter," Burgett said. "We actually give preference to people that have no heat. So starting November if you don't have any heat in your home you get put to the top of the priority list and we will service them as quickly as we can."

During CMCA's energy audit, they will come to your home and check air-tightness, air quality, insulation, water heater, HVAC system, gas appliances and your refrigerator.

Gail Edge, a client of CMCA, said if you have a high electric bill, you should take advantage of the resources.

"I could not manage the cost of what happened here, I just couldn't do it," Edge said. "So I suppose I would have sold my house and gone somewhere else."

The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ameren Missouri.

You can apply online and see if you meet the requirements on CMCA's website.