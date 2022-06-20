COLUMBIA - Parents and guardians across the country and in mid-Missouri can now use a website to help find baby formula.
The website, findmybabyformula.com, was created by Ken, who is a Philadelphia father of his 2-month-old son. Ken said the website is an easy way for parents to know what baby formula is near them.
Caretakers can go to the website and sign up for free, for both email and/or text alerts. The website then requires a zip code so Ken can search for available formula in each specific area.
Text/email alerts will then be sent out to those in the given zip code, once Ken finds formula in stores.
"And when we receive a notification, we send you that text message to just let you know what we found, what store it's in, and what size it's available in," Ken said.
Ken said he started this website because he was having trouble finding formula for his child. He said he would search for around 3 to 4 hours a day online trying to find formula.
"So I just kind of wrote a script that went around my zip codes," Ken said. "Within a couple days, I had a few cans, and then I said to myself 'wow, all my friends on Facebook are having this issue as well, it seems like something I can just replicate.'"
For one mid-Missouri mom, Ken's website has come in handy.
Robin Anderson said this new website is more accessible and more accurate than waiting for Facebook groups to post available formula.
"Most of the time they happen to be at locations that are close to me," Anderson said. "I do have kind of, I picked a radius in Columbia that was pretty broad, but a lot of them are curbside or 2 miles to get, so it's saved me so much time."
Ken said he searches for formula in nearly14,000 zip codes. He also said he relies on the online websites of each store to give him accurate information on what formula is available and where.
"We're monitoring close to probably, I would probably guess somewhere in the vicinity of of maybe 125,000 stores at this point," Ken said.
Right now, Ken said he searches for formula for around 61,000 people and only in select stores:
- Walmart
- Target
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Amazon
- Costco
- buybuyBABY
- Kroger (Gerbes)
- Meijer
- Similac
- Sam's club
Anderson said she is happy the information comes to her instead of searching for formula herself.
"Any tool that creates more certainty in a time of shortage is priceless," Anderson said.
Ken, who works full-time, offers the service for free, but the servers and bandwidth to maintain the service "are not cheap."
"If you can spare anything to keep this site online, I appreciate it! If you cannot donate, a shoutout on social media is just as helpful," Ken said on the website.
The Findmybabyformula Facebook page can be found here, and the Twitter account can be found here.