As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.
Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.
Updates for Wednesday, Dec. 30 will become available below:
4:30 p.m.: Cole County adds 45 new cases
The Cole County Health Department will now show positive case totals by day, which reflects the date the specimen was collected instead of the date the results were received by the Health Department.
This change will cause a delay in the daily totals being reported for the current day. The county is also no longer reporting active or isolated cases.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,691 cases in Cole County, an increase of 45 cases since Tuesday. There have been 250 cases in long-term care facilities.
Sixteen new positive cases were reported Wednesday. In the updated graph below, you can see the number of cases added by specimen collection date for the month of December thus far.
There have been 47 deaths in Cole County and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 within long-term care facilities.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 34.43.
4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 57th COVID-19 related death
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services reported 117 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 780.
The county announced one new COVID-19 related death Wednesday, which brings the total to 57. According to the department, the individual was over the age of 80, marking the 27th death in that age group.
29 out of the 57 deaths were reported during the December.
The county also reported 113 hospitalizations, 34 of which are Boone County residents. There are currently 31 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on a ventilator.
The hospital status is currently at yellow.
According to New York Times data, which is on a two-day delay, the 14-day rolling case average in the county is 104.14.
7:20 a.m.: Missouri adds 2,761 new cases; 58 new deaths
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services added 2,761 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Monday. The total number of cases in Missouri now stands at 388,856.
Missouri also reported 58 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Missouri has reported 5,491 deaths since the pandemic began.
The state also reports hospitalizations and hospital bed capacity, but it is on a four-day delay. There are 2,540 hospitalizations in the state with 35% remaining total hospital bed capacity.
As of Nov. 19, DHSS has moved to report only the CDC-method positivity rate. As of mid-November, over 1.7 million Missourians have already been tested by PCR at least once. As a result, if they test negatively again, they will not be counted in the latest 7-day state-method positivity rate.
In the past seven days, there have been 13,613 positive cases of the virus. The daily case average now stands at 1,945.
The CDC's method has a 17.1% positivity rate.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends positivity rates in testing should remain at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.